Asian Dragon (AD) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $31,026.87 and approximately $379.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

