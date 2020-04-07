Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Shares of AGR traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.99). 32,438,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.50 ($1.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.67.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

