Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

