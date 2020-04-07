AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,054 ($92.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,045.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,310.90. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

