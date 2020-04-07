Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.73.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.84.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.