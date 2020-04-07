Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0002

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $3,847.19 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.