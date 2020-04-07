Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Athene will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

