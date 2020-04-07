ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.12 million, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 0.13.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

