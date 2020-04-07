Atomic Wallet Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,999.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $4,999.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,781,756 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

