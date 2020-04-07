Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Head-To-Head Review

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -6.24% -6.22% -4.78% Atossa Genetics N/A -110.33% -97.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Atossa Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 1.55 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -25.70 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Atossa Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 196.69%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Atossa Genetics.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Atossa Genetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

