AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,834 shares of company stock worth $8,743,628 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AtriCure by 15.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AtriCure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

