AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 407,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,539,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 79,540 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 82,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 439,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,708,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

