AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,322 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,508,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

