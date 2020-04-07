Aurora Price Hits $0.0013 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. Aurora has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $758,618.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.04598778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00068374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010675 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

