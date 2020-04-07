Autonio Hits One Day Volume of $33.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a market capitalization of $238,850.34 and $33.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.02593914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.