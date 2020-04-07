AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $225.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $6.82 on Tuesday, reaching $151.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,519. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 76,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

