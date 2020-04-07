Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

4/3/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from to .

3/30/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE AXTA opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 533,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 354,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

