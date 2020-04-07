Axe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.75 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004135 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.56 million and $5.75 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000793 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001057 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

