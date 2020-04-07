Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Axos Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

