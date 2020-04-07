Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $3.68 on Monday, hitting $49.87. 81,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,602. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 3.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 566,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 360,340.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after buying an additional 360,340 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 574.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 173,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

