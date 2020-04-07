Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Azure Power Global worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of AZRE opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Azure Power Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.