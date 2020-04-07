Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €26.50 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.64 ($28.66).

EVK traded up €0.86 ($1.00) on Tuesday, hitting €21.89 ($25.45). 6,390,086 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.30 and its 200-day moving average is €24.26.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

