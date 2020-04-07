Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €19.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.39 ($52.78).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €25.35 ($29.48) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 52 week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.