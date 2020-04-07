Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 6,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $378.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at $817,805.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

