Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $6.30 million and $1.45 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.02585101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00202229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,169,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

