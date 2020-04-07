Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 49,882 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDY. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,226.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:RDY opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDY. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.