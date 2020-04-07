Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $230.89.

