Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

