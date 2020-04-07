Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,296 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Oxford Industries worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 309.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 257,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

