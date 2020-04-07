Bank of America Corp DE Buys 16,988 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.84% of FB Financial worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

FBK stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. FB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $586.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

