Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.25% of P H Glatfelter worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 206.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLT. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

