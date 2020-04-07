Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.67% of Kornit Digital worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.65 million, a P/E ratio of 192.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

