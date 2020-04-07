Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,120,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 149,380 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

