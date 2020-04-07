Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of Alamo Group worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 646.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 152,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALG. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.