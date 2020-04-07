Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.95% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

