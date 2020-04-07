Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Resideo Technologies worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,210,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,874 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 2,843,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $23.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

