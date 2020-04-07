Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of Union Bankshares worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AUB opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

