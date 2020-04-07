Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

