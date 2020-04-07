Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Novocure worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Novocure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

