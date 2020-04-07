Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.12 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of WSFS Financial worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

