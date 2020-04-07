Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.25 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 628,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 369,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

