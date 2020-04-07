Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

