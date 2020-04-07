Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.16 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

