Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Avangrid worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after buying an additional 387,138 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 162,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after buying an additional 119,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of AGR opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.