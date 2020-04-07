Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.35 Million Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of K12 worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in K12 by 2,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283,137 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in K12 during the third quarter worth about $4,893,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in K12 by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in K12 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 216,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRN opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $849.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.02.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.