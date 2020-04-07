Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.38 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.54% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

