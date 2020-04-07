Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 86,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Visteon worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Visteon by 537.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Visteon by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of VC opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

