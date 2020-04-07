Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.38% of National Vision worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after buying an additional 285,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after buying an additional 299,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 172,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.