Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 253,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.62%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.