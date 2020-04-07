Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

